2 on riding lawn mower dead after being struck by vehicle in mid-Michigan

Two people are dead after being hit by a truck while on a riding lawn mower in Birch Run Friday night, according to Michigan State Police.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on the 12000 block of Gera Road.

Investigators say a man, 34, and a woman, 32, on the mower were attempting to cross the road when a motorist driving a Ford F-150 collided with the vehicle, according to police.

The impact of the crash caused the man and woman to be ejected from the mower. Both died at the scene, officials say.

The driver of the Ford, a 43-year-old man from Mount Morris, Michigan, was not injured and has been cooperative with the investigation.

The man and woman lived near the area of the crash, police say.