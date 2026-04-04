Female dead, male in custody after Dearborn crash following police chase

A female is dead and a male is in custody after a crash in Dearborn, Michigan, on Friday that followed a police chase, according to law enforcement.

Police in Melvindale, Michigan, which is next to Dearborn, said they were alerted by the Michigan Department of Corrections of a driver, later identified as the male whose age has yet to be disclosed, who was wanted on a warrant.

An officer saw the male driving a vehicle that was possibly stolen, police said. He fled when the officer tried to pull him over, according to officials.

The vehicle eventually crashed near the intersection of Greenfield Road and Rotunda Drive, law enforcement said. The male and female, who was riding in the vehicle, were then arrested.

Melvindale Police Chief Chris Egan said Saturday that the female, whose age also has yet to be disclosed, has since died. Egan added that the male was taken to the hospital after the crash but has since been released and is in law enforcement custody.

Officials haven't disclosed whether the female was brought to the hospital after the crash.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to police for more information about the incident.