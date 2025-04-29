Michigan State Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Wayne County

Farmington Hills deer decision; Trump to speak in Warren; Pistons in playoffs; and more top stories.

Michigan State Police say a portion of westbound Interstate 94 in Wayne County is closed after a fatal crash.

Police were dispatched to the freeway near Wayne for a two-vehicle crash, MSP said in a social media post. A preliminary investigation revealed that a pickup truck was traveling on the highway when the driver lost control of the exit ramp and crossed lanes, striking a blue pickup truck.

The crash caused both vehicles to roll over.

MSP says the driver of the pick-up truck that crossed the lanes was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected. The four people in the blue pickup were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

"A seatbelt will not only keep you behind the wheel, it will keep you inside of the vehicle," said MSP 1st Lt. Mike Shaw in the post. "We are seeing too many drivers not wearing their seatbelts. Wear your seatbelt, it will save your life."

The crash is under investigation.