Man, 51, dies after being hit by SUV in Port Huron Township

A 51-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a Jeep in Port Huron Township, Michigan, on Friday, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatchers learned of the crash on Michigan Road, north of Dove Road, around 12:04 p.m. The sheriff's office said callers reported a pedestrian, later identified by officials as the Detroit man, was walking on the road when he was struck by a vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle was initially described as a small SUV and later identified as a Jeep Liberty.

First responders found the man face down in a ditch filled with water, officials said. They attempted life-saving efforts before he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Jeep, a 16-year-old boy, returned to the scene "a short time" after the crash and was cooperative with law enforcement, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators are waiting on the boy's toxicology results to see if drugs or alcohol played a role.