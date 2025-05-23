Watch CBS News
Teenage driver dead, passenger injured, after vehicle crash in Jackson County

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit.
CBS Detroit

A traffic crash that killed one teen and injured another is under investigation in Jackson County, Michigan. 

The crash happened about 12 a.m. Thursday on Page Avenue near Portage Road in Leoni Township, according to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety, which is investigating the incident. 

The fatality was the 17-year-old driver from Jackson. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

A passenger, a juvenile whose age was not provided by police, was transported to a local hospital and reported in critical condition. 

The public safety department asks that anyone who has information about the crash contact police officers at 517-788-4223.  

"Blackman-Leoni DPS extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragic incident," the report said. 

