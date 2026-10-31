Man killed in rollover crash on I-96 in Livingston County, Michigan State Police say

A 24-year-old man is dead after a rollover crash on Interstate 96 in Brighton Township, Michigan, early Saturday morning.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers responded to the crash on eastbound I-96 near U.S. Highway 23 around 3:15 a.m. They found a Ford Focus hatchback that had overturned in a ditch, as well as the Dexter, Michigan, man, who died at the scene.

Investigators say the Ford was traveling eastbound on the interstate when it left the roadway and entered the ditch.

"The circumstances surrounding why the vehicle left the roadway remain unknown," the state law enforcement agency said in a social media post on X Saturday morning.

Officials added that alcohol is "believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Douglas Ryan, a trooper with the Michigan State Police, at 810-227-1051.