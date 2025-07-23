Fatal crash disrupting traffic on I-96 in Livingston and Oakland counties

A traffic fatality is under investigation on Interstate 96 in Livingston County, the Michigan State Police reported.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. along westbound I-96 near Kensington Road / Exit 151 in Brighton Township. Troopers from the Brighton post are among the first responders on scene, and reported there is a fatality.

"Find another route," state police said.

All lanes of westbound I-96 are blocked starting at Milford Road in Oakland County, according to traffic reports from the Michigan Department of Transportation. The posted detour is southbound on Milford Road / Exit 155B, westbound on Grand River, northbound on Kensington Road, then back to westbound I-96.

MDOT traffic reports can be found at MI Drive website.

This is a breaking news situation. CBS News Detroit will update with additional details as they are available.