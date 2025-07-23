Watch CBS News
Local News

Fatal crash disrupting traffic on I-96 in Livingston and Oakland counties

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Fatal crash disrupting traffic on I-96 in Brighton Township
Fatal crash disrupting traffic on I-96 in Brighton Township 00:36

A traffic fatality is under investigation on Interstate 96 in Livingston County, the Michigan State Police reported. 

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. along westbound I-96 near Kensington Road / Exit 151 in Brighton Township. Troopers from the Brighton post are among the first responders on scene, and reported there is a fatality.

"Find another route," state police said. 

All lanes of westbound I-96 are blocked starting at Milford Road in Oakland County, according to traffic reports from the Michigan Department of Transportation. The posted detour is southbound on Milford Road / Exit 155B, westbound on Grand River, northbound on Kensington Road, then back to westbound I-96. 

MDOT traffic reports can be found at MI Drive website. 

This is a breaking news situation. CBS News Detroit will update with additional details as they are available.

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.