Man gets 40 years in prison for fatal 2023 carjacking in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man who was involved in a fatal carjacking incident in Monroe has been sentenced to up to 40 years in prison for charges connected to the case, according to the Monroe County Prosecutor's office.

Stephen Michael Jones Jr. was sentenced Thursday by Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Daniel S. White regarding the incident on Sept. 2, 2023.

The circumstances resulted in the shooting death of Michael Ronald Beck Jr.; along with a high-speed chase that ended in Hancock County, Ohio.

"At sentencing, Michael Beck Jr.'s parents gave emotional and heartfelt statements to the court," Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffery A. Yorkey said in his department's press release. "The Defendant showed absolutely no remorse for his actions. At one point, Jones Jr. even lashed out at the victim's family with a vulgarity-laden rant expressing his apparent displeasure at having to sit through the family's emotional release."

The incident had happened just outside Highlander Market on East Front Street in Monroe. Yorkey related that Jones and another individual had carjacked a vehicle in which Beck was a passenger.

Jones shot at Jerry Michael Robinson at point-blank range, narrowly missing him just before firing at Beck, Yorkey's press release said. Jones then shot Adam Helton, the owner of the vehicle, in the back as Helton tried to evade the gunman.

Helton was seriously injured but has since recovered.

Jones and the other suspect then fled southbound on Interstate 75 southbound into Ohio, leading officers from Ohio State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase.

Jones was on patrol at the time of the offense, the press release said.

After consulting with the victims in the case, the prosecutor's office offered a plea and Jones pled to the following counts on Dec. 6:

Homicide-murder-second degree.

Armed robbery.

Two counts assault with intent to murder.

Carjacking.

Weapons-firearms-possession by a felon.

Weapons-ammunition-possession by a felon.

Two counts felony firearm.

"Prosecutor Yorkey would like to thank the hard work of all law enforcement agencies that helped to bring justice to the victims in this case," the press release said.

The co-defendant in the case, Ronnie Lee Oliver Jr., has a preliminary exam scheduled in Monroe District Court on Feb. 20.