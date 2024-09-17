Farmington Hills man faces charges of shooting at police after barricading himself in home

Donald Trump, JD Vance and Kamala Harris all to visit Michigan this week and more top stories

Donald Trump, JD Vance and Kamala Harris all to visit Michigan this week and more top stories

Donald Trump, JD Vance and Kamala Harris all to visit Michigan this week and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Farmington Hills man is facing 13 criminal charges after he barricaded himself in a residence on Sunday and shot at law enforcement, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said.

Dajuan Patrick Evans, 32, is charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of felony firearm possession by a prohibited person, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, six counts of felony firearm second or subsequent offense and one count of domestic violence.

On Sunday, Farmington Hills police responded to a report of a domestic violence assault in the area of 12 Mile and Middlebelt roads around 11:54 a.m. after the victim's child called 911. Evans is accused of assaulting the victim and threatening her life in front of her children.

When officers arrived at the residence, the victim told police that she'd been assaulted and that her two children were still inside the home. As police attempted to enter the home, Evans allegedly pointed a rifle at them and fired several shots at officers. He later barricaded himself and the two children in the home.

The children were eventually able to escape before Evans appeared at the front door with a rifle and was shot one time by a sniper from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office SWAT team. Evans was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is currently in custody and under guard at a medical facility. Several homes and law enforcement vehicles were struck by the gunfire.

"Law enforcement rushed into imminent danger, putting their own lives on the line, to save the lives of the victim and her children," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "I commend the quick thinking of law enforcement in bringing this extremely dangerous situation to an end. My office's top priority is public safety, and we will prosecute individuals who threaten the safety of our community and the lives of others, including children and law enforcement officers, to the fullest extent of the law."

If convicted of the charges of assault with intent to murder, Evans faces up to life in prison.