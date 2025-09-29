Farmington Hills man charged in hit-and-run that left Sterling Heights woman dead

A Farmington Hills man has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a Sterling Heights woman.

Cameron Lee Sims, 23, is charged with operating while intoxicated, causing a death, reckless driving, causing a death, and leaving the scene of an accident when at fault, causing a death.

Authorities say the crash happened at around 5:52 p.m. on Sept. 25, at the intersection of 8 Mile Road and Schoenherr Street in Detroit. When police arrived, they found 40-year-old Sandi Odisho trapped inside her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that Sims was intoxicated and speeding eastbound on 8 Mile when he struck Odisho and left the scene.

Detroit police arrested Sims a short while later.

"An innocent woman is dead because this person was allegedly intoxicated and failed to follow the rules of the road. He then compounded that by allegedly leaving the scene of a criminal crash where he was at fault. I have said this over and over again - the rules of the road are not voluntary - they are mandatory," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Sims was arraigned on Sunday and given a $20,000 bond. He is back in court on Tuesday for a bond redetermination hearing.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 7, with a preliminary examination to follow on Oct. 14.