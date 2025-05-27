Detroit-area man arrested after firing shots in domestic situation, police standoff

A Farmington Hills, Michigan, man was arrested after police say he fired shots during a domestic dispute and standoff over the weekend.

According to the Farmington Hills Police Department, 40-year-old Aaron Gilmore was charged with discharge of a firearm in a building and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Gilmore was arraigned on Monday and entered a not guilty plea.

He received a $25,000 bond and was remanded to the Oakland County Jail.

On Sunday, police responded to the 26000 block of Barbados Road after a woman called 911 and reported that her son was having a mental health episode and allegedly fired shots inside the home. Upon arrival, officers helped the woman escape the house.

Police say officers surrounded the home when they heard more shots fired inside. Officers contacted Gilmore by phone and convinced him to come out. Gilmore was taken into custody and transported to the Farmington Hills Police Department.

A search warrant uncovered handguns, long guns and ammunition, according to police. Investigators also found eight rounds that were fired inside the home.

"We are thankful that the quick response of our officers, the tactics used, and their efforts to de-escalate this dangerous situation resulted in the peaceful resolution of this incident," said Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggott in a statement.