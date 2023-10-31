Fans experience "Lions Leap" as Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates touchdown in stands

(CBS DETROIT) - Monday night's Detroit Lions victory was not only a triumph on the field but a memorable experience for fans in the stands at Ford Field as well.

Some fans found themselves at the heart of the action when Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs celebrated what is now being dubbed the "Lion's Den Leap."

Gibbs scored a touchdown for the Lions during their Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gibbs then leaped into the stands, landing right in the arms of a thrilled Lions fan, Katie Six.

"I've watched the clip over and over again in slo-mo, and my hands are just out like he's coming at me, and I'm just trying to give him a hug," said Six.

She appeared to lift the 5-foot-9-inch, 200-pound rookie with ease.

"I would say, in that moment, everything is kind of a blur to me. I would say I helped him up, but I think a lot of it was actually momentum that he had," she said.

Six and Scott Bawol, a dedicated Lions season ticket holder for 12 years, said the moment has given them their 15 minutes of fame.

"A friend over in Thailand who texted me this morning, friends in Canada, Florida, California," said Bawol.

They said they hope to see more players in the stands.

"Somebody coined this the 'Lion's Leap,' which hopefully it becomes a tradition, and other fans get to experience the same thing that we did."

Six said now she plans to get a Gibbs jersey and hopes to get it signed by him.