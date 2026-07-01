Detroit family speaks out after man fatally struck by suspected drunk driver

A Detroit family is grieving after prosecutors say an alleged drunk driver hit and killed two people early Sunday morning.

Wayne County prosecutors charged 29-year-old Nicholas Alexander Lee-Nathan with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, and two counts of reckless driving causing death. Prosecutors allege Lee-Nathan was driving drunk at a high rate of speed when he hit Dawad Helton and Erica Smith as they crossed the street.

For Dawad Helton's sister, Kamilah, the tragedy started as a phone call on Sunday afternoon.

"She said, 'You didn't hear?' I said, 'No.' She said, 'Your brother was killed last night,'" Kamilah Helton said.

Kamilah Helton said the loss has been especially difficult for their mother, who already suffers from serious health problems.

"My mom has a lot of illnesses. Her heart is only working at 30%. So, losing her son, I'm sure it's only working at 25%. It's her only son," she said.

According to the family, Dawad Helton and Smith were longtime friends who were spending time together.

"He had a cousin who invited him out," Kamilah Helton said.

As CBS News Detroit spoke to both of Dawad Helton's sisters, they said they were grateful for everyone on scene who detained Lee-Nathan until first responders arrived.

"I appreciate everyone who stood up and did what they needed to do to make sure he was caught," Kamilah Helton said.

Loved ones describe Dawad Helton as someone who enjoyed sharing his knowledge and helping others. He leaves behind two daughters and a grandson. His family said one of his daughters will celebrate her birthday in the coming days — the first without her father.

Both families have created GoFundMe pages to help cover funeral expenses.

Investigators have not said where Lee-Nathan was coming from before the crash. However, the Helton family said detectives told them he was not at the bar near the crash scene, despite rumors circulating on social media.

If convicted, Lee-Nathan could face up to life in prison. He is expected back in court on July 9.