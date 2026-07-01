Detroit man charged in alleged drunk driving crash that killed 2 pedestrians

A Detroit man is accused of driving while intoxicated and fatally striking two people with his vehicle over the weekend, Wayne County prosecutors said.

Nicholas Alexander Lee-Nathan, 29, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and two counts of reckless driving causing death.

Around 2:15 a.m. on June 28, Detroit police responded to the area of West McNichols Road and Ardmore Street for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

When police arrived, they found two victims, Dawad Helton, 51, and Erica Smith, 43, both of Detroit, and Lee-Nathan lying in the road, prosecutors said. Medics pronounced Helton and Smith dead at the scene and took Lee-Nathan to a local hospital for treatment.

Prosecutors allege Lee-Nathan was intoxicated, driving westbound on West McNichols at a high rate of speed when he hit Helton and Smith, who were crossing the street at West McNichols near Ardmore.

Lee-Nathan was arraigned Wednesday morning and remanded to jail.

"I always say that alcohol and driving never mix. This was completely avoidable. The alleged actions of the defendant caused the tragic death of two innocent people," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Lee-Nathan is due back in court on July 9 for a probable cause conference. A preliminary examination is scheduled for July 16.