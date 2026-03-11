Family of missing 14-year-old Detroit girl desperate for answers

The family of a missing 14-year-old Detroit girl is desperate for answers after they say there's been no trace of her for the last week.

Dajanae Frazier's family says she was last seen walking away from her home in the 19400 block of Biltmore Street on March 3.

According to her family, Dajanae took her pitbull out for a walk and did not return home.

Dajanae's family says they've searched several neighborhoods across Detroit and posted flyers and even received some tips, but Dajanae and her dog have not been seen since.

Kali Mundy Frazier says she's terrified that her 14-year-old cousin hasn't been seen in more than a week.

Dajanae Frazier Kali Mundy Frazier

"We're very concerned. We're scared now. It's been seven days. We don't know if someone snatched her. We don't know what happened," Mundy Frazier said. "We're searching everywhere. We're looking everywhere. No sign of her.

"We're putting flyers out, and if she is out there, we just want you to call home. Call somebody and let us know at least that you're all right."

Dajanae was taken in by another family member after her mother recently passed away. The 14-year-old's godparents are offering a $1,000 reward.

"Your whole family loves you; all your siblings, all your sisters, miss you. Your godparents, your aunts, we're looking for you," Mundy Frazier said. "I don't know if you're stranded and can't get home, but give us a call or just contact somebody. Call the police; they'll come pick you up. We love you."

Dajanae was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black leggings and black boots.

If you have any information on Dajanae's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.