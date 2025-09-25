Family of 25-year-old man killed in Detroit shooting speaks out: "My soul hurts"

A father is speaking out less than a week after his 25-year-old son was shot and killed on Sept. 21 in Detroit.

Police say the shooting happened in the 600 block of Delaware Street. Another person was injured in the shooting.

The man killed was identified as Kyle Cummings.

"My soul hurts," said Cummings's father, Justin Cummings. "He was such a beautiful person ... We are thankful for the 25 years that we got to spend with him."

Justin Cummings says his son was a Marine veteran, an artist, a musician and a believer in Jesus. He says he could still feel his son's presence after identifying his body.

"I realized that it was not my son. It was the vessel that held all the creativity, all the love and the compassion, and I have been living with his spirit the whole time," Justin Cummings said. "When I went to get his personal effects, the only thing of value was this cross chain that I gave him. He wore it every day with pride. I told him I wanted him to remember his foundation when I got it back. It has a bullet graze on it, but it still remains intact, and Christ still remains, and when I thought I was reminding him about his foundation, he was reminding me of mine."

On Sunday, investigators said there was a dispute between Kyle Cummings and the father of his girlfriend's child when shots were fired. Police said the child's father was injured after another person who was in the area and witnessed the altercation fired a shot toward the man.

Police have not released any additional information on the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Kyle Cummings's family says they are now focused on keeping his memory alive.

We will live on for him. We will live a full life for him, and so we are thankful. We're at peace. We don't hear any other outside noise; it's just noise. The most important thing to us is no longer here," Justin Cummings said.