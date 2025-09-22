1 man dead, another injured in shooting amid child custody dispute in Detroit

One man is dead and another injured in the aftermath of a shooting Sunday afternoon in Detroit.

"This stems from a child custody dispute," said Detroit police commander Matthew Fulgenzi.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Delaware Street, near the home of a woman who knew both of the men.

The man who was currently dating the woman was found injured at the scene, police said. Medics took him to a nearby hospital, where he died.

The other man who was shot and injured was the father of her child, police said. He showed up at a local hospital to seek medical attention, and may have driven himself.

Police said the child's father fired the first shots, aiming toward the woman's boyfriend. A third man who was in the area and witnessed the altercation then fired a weapon toward the child's father.