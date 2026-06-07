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Family and friends of 34-year-old man fatally stabbed in Livonia reflect on his life

By
Julia Avant
Julia Avant
After living in the Deep South for years, Julia Avant is back home as a reporter for CBS News Detroit. Growing up in Sterling Heights, many knew her as Julia Smith. She grew up as a competitive dancer and attended numerous events in the Italian-American community, all while competing in the Miss America Organization way back in the day as Miss Michigan Teen.
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Julia Avant

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Family and friends said their final goodbyes to Nicholos Hatcher over the weekend. The 34-year-old was stabbed to death in Livonia, Michigan, on May 28.

CBS News Detroit spoke with the mother and aunt of the victim, who said a funeral was held Saturday at Wilson-Akins Funeral Home and a Celebration of Life took place at the Love Building in Detroit on Grand River Avenue.

Around good food and company, friends and family came together to recall the countless memories of Hatcher.

"Nick was really about family. We heard some stories where we didn't keep in touch with people, but Nick did," said his aunt, Latonia Enlich.

Enlich said Hatcher loved to cook and had a future as a chef. He was on his way to work when the tragedy happened.

According to authorities, it is believed Hatcher's backpack was stolen by 30-year-old Spencer Krusell from Highland Park, Michigan, and 26-year-old Scott Harrington from Taylor, Michigan.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said that after an argument, Krusell allegedly stabbed Hatcher in the chest and ran off.

Enlich shared what Hatcher's mother said in court before the two men accused of taking her son from her.

"She was pondering. She said, 'God, those are your children.' We come from a strong faith background, so we choose to forgive," Enlich said.

She added that the family forgives the two suspects. Both are scheduled to be back in court on Thursday.

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