Three families receiving assistance after multiple overnight house fires in Detroit

The Detroit Fire Department responded to multiple calls early Tuesday that included house fires on Ashland Street, Dwyer Street and Charest Street. A firefighter was injured at one of the calls.

Ashland Street fire

A family is receiving emergency assistance and a firefighter was injured in the aftermath of a duplex fire on Ashland Street in Detroit.

The fire was reported about 3:10 a.m. Tuesday in an occupied, two-family home in the 2100 block of Ashland Street, according to a Detroit Fire Department spokesperson. When firefighters arrived, they found fire in the upstairs flat, and all residents were out of the home.

The response time was 5 minutes, 32 seconds.

One firefighter who responded to the call was injured during firefighting efforts, the spokesperson said. He was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital, and later released.

Detroit's Housing Services Division is working with the family to assist them in arranging both short-term and long-term housing. It was not known early Tuesday how many people lived in the home, but Detroit Fire Department said they include a woman who said she has children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Dwyer Street fire

Detroit's Fire Department responded to a fire about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 19100 block of Dwyer Street, south of Seven Mile Road, the department spokesperson said.

The response time on that call was 5 minutes, 32 seconds.

When firefighters arrived, they found a working fire at one home, spreading to about four nearby homes, one of which was occupied. The residents of the nearby home that was damaged were referred to the American Red Cross for temporary housing options.

There were no injuries reported from this call.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Charest Street fire

Detroit Fire Department got a call about 3 a.m. Tuesday of a house fire in the 19600 block of Charest Street, the departmet spokesperson said

The response time on the call was 6 minutes, 17 seconds.

When firefighters arrived, they found a working fire. All residents of the home, including their dogs, were out. They were referred to the American Red Cross for temporary housing options.

There was a rekindle at that location about 6 a.m. that was quickly extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.