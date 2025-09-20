Families of organ donors honored at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital with Hero Tree

According to Gift of Life Michigan, in the last 10 years, more than 9,000 people in Michigan have received a life-saving organ transplant.

On Saturday, some of those local heroes were remembered at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital during a special memorial service.

Family members of those who have donated organs gather in the lobby of DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital for the unveiling of the brand-new "Hero Tree."

"Organ donation saves lives; tissue donation restores health. Eye donation restores sight. It truly is that simple," said Bruce Nicely of Gift of Life Michigan.

Among the 27 names inscribed on the tree is Brandon Punter.

"Brandon, he was a giver; anybody he came across, he touched in some form or fashion. His love, his kindness," said Lisa Punter, Brandon's mother.

In February of 2021, Brandon Punter was driving home after sledding with his nephews when he was shot in a road rage incident.

"The police pulled up, and they grabbed and they was like, 'You can't touch; it's critical.' They rushed into Sinai," Lisa Punter said.

But it was too late, and Brandon Punter was gone.

His family made the decision to donate his organs.

"He's still giving life, and I know hopefully one day I'm able to meet those recipients," Lisa Punter said.

Brandon Punter's organs have saved five lives.

"Even though I don't have closure legally, I have closure because my son is still walking. He's still walking this earth. He gave somebody else a chance to live," Lisa Punter said.

Like dozens of other organ transplant donors, Brandon Punter's name on this hero tree will serve as a reminder of that selfless gift of life.

"They can visit, they can be with their family, and they can forever know that their family is a part of this place, and it's just it's a wonderful way to honor that very special gift that they gave," said trauma surgeon Dr. Alexander Marinica.

The tree will continue to grow and inspire us all to be heroes.