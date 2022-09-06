Watch CBS News
Families Flock to Michigan State Fair

By AJ Walker

/ CW50 Detroit

Novi, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - From the outdoor rides that took people up in the air and spun them around, to old-fashioned staples like the bumper cars, people flocked to the state fairgrounds in Novi to have big fun.  

Andre Evans from Westland said he planned on trying a variety of what the fair had to offer. 

"So we want to ride all the rides, eat all the fried food, the good delicious food," said Evans. "Obviously look at the animals. So have a good time with the family."

The fair also offered several indoor rides, as well as the featured attraction, the Rock N Roll K9s.  There were many things to do and people say the 2022 Michigan State Fair did not disappoint. 

