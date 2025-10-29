Fall brings higher risk of deer-vehicle collisions, as Michigan State Police illustrate

Fall is one of the peak times for vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan, with even the Michigan State Police recently taking a hit to a cruiser.

Troopers were on patrol on the Southfield Freeway, near Outer Drive in Detroit, when a deer ran into the vehicle's path, causing noticeable damage to the patrol car, state police said Tuesday.

Deer damage to Michigan State Police cruiser in October 2025 in Detroit. Michigan State Police

There are nearly 2 million deer in Michigan, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning says, with more than 58,000 vehicle-deer crashes reported during 2024. About 80 percent of those crashes were on two-lane roads. Deer are most active from April through June, and from October through December, and additionally, during the dawn and dusk hours.

Michigan State Police said that with deer firearms season starting November 15, there will be an increase in the animals on the move.

The concern, the highway office said, is that a vehicle crash with a large animal "can be just as destructive as one with another vehicle."

Furthermore, the state agencies said, an attempt to quickly veer away from an unexpected animal can result in damage as the driver instead strikes another vehicle, a tree or loses control, causing a rollover crash.

Safety reminders the agencies provided for drivers during deer season include:

Always wear seat belts in a vehicle to prevent injuries.

If you are on a motorcycle, keep your eyes and head up to improve your chances of keeping the bike upright.

Brake firmly, and try to stay in your driving lane.

Hold the steering wheel with both hands while bringing the vehicle to a stop.

If you do crash with a deer, turn on emergency flashers, move your vehicle or motorcycle out of the lane of traffic when possible, stay away from the injured animals, and call the police. And also be prepared to call a tow truck, the highway office said.