Explosive device found at Speedway gas station in Washtenaw County

Local, state and federal law enforcement are investigating after an explosive device was found at a Speedway gas station in Chelsea, Michigan, Friday morning, according to police.

The Chelsea Police Department received a call about a possible pipe bomb at the gas station located at 930 Main St. around 7:30 a.m. Officers who responded to the scene determined the item resembled an explosive device and blocked off the area before the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was called, police said.

After examination, the state agency confirmed the item was an explosive device and made it safe, according to police.

Chelsea police are working with the bomb squad, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Speedway to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chelsea Police Department at 734-475-9122, option three. Those who wish to stay anonymous can select option seven when calling.

Chelsea is around 16 miles west of Ann Arbor, Michigan.