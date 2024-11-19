At least 2 injured in explosion at condominium building in Oakland County, Michigan

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - At least two people were injured after a possible gas explosion and ensuing fire destroyed a condominium building Tuesday evening in Orion Township, Michigan, officials said. Another two people remain unaccounted for.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the explosion was reported at about 6:30 p.m. local time in the Keatington New Town Association condominium complex on Waldon Road, between Joslyn and Baldwin roads.

Orion Township Fire Chief Ryan Allen says the explosion destroyed a four-unit building, causing significant damage to one building and minimal damage to a few others. Allen says crews worked with utility providers DTE and Consumers Energy to control a gas leak.

Authorities have responded to an explosion in Orion Township, Michigan, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. Photo submitted by Orion Township resident

Allen says the two people hospitalized, a 72-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman, suffered critical injuries. Their current condition is unknown. An unknown number of others suffered minor injuries, he added.

Allen said crews were working to make contact with two people who are unaccounted for.

The sheriff's office said no fatalities have so far been reported.

"Preliminary indications are it was a gas explosion but the exact cause has not been determined," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Orion Township is located just north of Detroit.

One resident who lives nearby told CBS News Detroit he was home with family when the explosion happened.

"We just heard this big boom [It] shuck my entire house. I look out the window, I see flares, I see fire just popping through the sky," the resident said. "It felt like it was going to take a wall down. It felt like it happened at my house. I was terrified. It was so strong."

Consumers Energy said in a statement that because firefighters were still battling the blaze, it did "not have additional information about the cause of the explosion or about the status of anyone in the building."

The company said its crews will get on site once they are given the greenlight that it is safe to do so.