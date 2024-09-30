Expert talks mental health, family dynamics after Michigan teen fatally stabs younger sister

(CBS DETROIT) - A 13-year-old girl in Taylor is now facing murder charges for the stabbing death of her 7-year-old sister. Prosecutors say they found the victim with multiple stab wounds on Saturday.

They say the victim and her older sister had an argument that led to the stabbing. Their parents were not home at the time, and the 13-year-old is now charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, and first-degree child abuse.

The case is starting a conversation about mental health and family dynamics.

Demi Austin-Thomas, a certified parenting and family dynamics expert, says the case is a clear example that active parenting and communication with children are crucial.

"It's unimaginable. It's shocking. As a mother, my heart definitely goes out to that mother. I can't imagine. I don't even want to imagine," Austin-Thomas told CBS News Detroit. "it is disappointing that we are seeing so many very premature deaths of young people who are (in some cases) killing one another. At some point as a parent, we have to be more honest with ourselves. Are we being present in the household? Are we teaching conflict resolution and healthy ways to resolve conflict? There has to be a better."

Thomas says asking direct questions can make all the difference. Austin Thomas suggests 'feeling letters' for parents with young children. Your kids can simply write out words describing how they feel and parents can take it from there.

"If you don't ask questions, and you don't give your kid an opportunity to express what they are feeling, then they are internalizing those things. We have to remember that as adults, we do the same thing. We internalize, and in some moments, we become explosive," she said.

Austin-Thomas suggests that parents pay close attention to their children and their behavior, including their online activity. Doing so can help parents understand when professional help is needed.

"I would say that if mood changes are frequent or severe, don't hesitate. Don't delay. Reach out to a counselor or a therapist, people that you trust. I like to call them processing partners. It isn't easy to process, to understand; to reconcile with. I think that's why it's so important as parents that we are having these very honest dialogues and conversations with our children. It's also important for us to make sure that we are aware of what's happening with our kids in terms of mood swings or behavioral changes," Austin-Thomas said.

"Most of the time, as parents, we are not always able to be with our kids 24 hours a day, but you know your children, and you know, when things are off. I think that's when you need to do a little more investigating and more discerning."