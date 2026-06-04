Trial continues for former Warren police officer charged in deadly crash

The trial of former Warren police officer James Burke continued Thursday in Mount Clemens.

Burke is charged with two counts of manslaughter after his police cruiser crashed into a vehicle, killing two men inside. The defense is arguing that the driver was under the influence.

Many witnesses took the stand on Thursday, including a medical examiner and several police officers. Each shared their insight on the violent crash.

On Sept. 30, 2024, Burke was pursuing a stolen vehicle, racing down Schoenherr Road, when he slammed into another vehicle with Cedric Hayden Junior and DeJuan Pettis inside.

Both men died from their injuries. Toxicology results reveal the driver, Hayden Junior, was under the influence.

Warren Police Lieutenant Timothy Kulhanek took the stand on Thursday and described Burke's state of mind the night of the crash.

"It was apparent he wasn't fully comprehending everything that was going on. It was kind of like shell shock. You can tell he had been involved in a critical incident; his facial features were withdrawn, his eyes were glazed over," said Kulhanek.

A medical examiner also testified and described the results of an autopsy she performed on one of the victims.

"What did you determine the cause of death to be in this particular case?" asked an attorney. "Multiple injuries," Assistant Medical Examiner Catherine Perez stated. "Doctor, would the internal injuries that you observed in Mr. Pettis' body, would those injuries be consistent with a motor vehicle crash at high speed?" asked the attorney. "Yes, they would be consistent," said Perez.

More than a dozen witnesses are set to take the stand. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

Stay with CBS News Detroit for trial updates.