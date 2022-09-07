ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to speak at Detroit's WGPR fundraising gala, broadcast "First Take" live

(CBS DETROIT) - Sports journalist and TV personality Stephen A. Smith will be in Detroit this weekend for the WGPR Historical Society's fundraising gala.

Smith is slated to be the special guest at the gala on Saturday and will speak "about the importance and impact of diversity, equity and inclusion in the media, as well as his own professional journey as an African-American sports journalist," according to a press release.

Prior to Saturday's event, Smith will broadcast the two-hour show "First Take" live on Friday at the WGPR museum. Also on Friday, the historical society is hosting a Youth Summit featuring Smith, Detroit native Jalen Rose, Detroit Pistons broadcaster Greg Kesler, former NFL star Bart Scott and David Roberts, ESPN vice president of Sports.

The fundraiser supports the expansion of the William V. Banks Broadcast Museum & Media Center on East Jefferson Avenue.

WGPR-TV is the nation's first Black-owned and operated TV station in the nation and has since been converted into a museum. The historical society founded the William V. Banks Broadcast Museum & Media Center in 2017.

"We are excited about further developing the role of the William V. Banks Broadcast Museum in training and providing inspiration to the next generation of African-American media professionals," Joe Spencer, president of the WGPR Historical Society, said in a press release.

"When WGPR-TV62 began broadcasting in 1975, we launched the careers of many minority journalists, including Stephen A. Smith's current boss at ESPN, David Roberts. David began as a reporter at TV62, and now he is a senior vice president at a major network. That shows you the impact of WGPR."

Tickets for the WGPR Enduring Legacy Celebration on Sept. 10 are $150 each, or $1,200 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite or through the WGPR Historical Society website.