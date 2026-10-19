Exhibit displaying documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein opens in Detroit

Rows of bound books now fill a room at the Norwood in Detroit, containing more than 3,000 volumes of partially redacted documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

Along with the massive scale of records from the Epstein files lining the space are two people who understand the power of what fills their pages: Sky and Amanda Roberts.

"This involves presidents, this involves princes, this involves prime ministers, and we need to truly ask ourselves if they are capable of one of the most heinous crimes that you can commit," said Sky Roberts.

Sky Roberts is the youngest brother of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who was one of the first survivors to publicly share her story. He and his wife Amanda are traveling with the "Reading Room," hoping people will see more than just names and documents.

"Every single book, you see them as files, we call them Epstein files, but they are stories, they are lives, they are lives that have been torn apart and affected in some of the most harmful ways possible," said Sky Roberts.

The couple says they are not claiming every person named in the records committed a crime. But after years of investigations and millions of pages of material, they say they still want to know why more potential leads have not resulted in prosecutions.

"It makes you seriously question who are they protecting? Because it's not the victims. It's not the victims. Not my sister," said Sky Roberts.

Amanda Roberts says putting the records in front of people is also about turning attention back to the survivors and pushing people in power to act.

"One of the things that she said was, 'If you're in a position of power, lend a hand,'" said Amanda Roberts.

For Sky, that push is now deeply personal. Roberts Giuffre spent years publicly telling her story and calling for accountability, and Sky says that work didn't end with her.

Roberts Giuffre died in 2025.

"When she passed away, and her torch dropped, we wanted to show the world that we're going to pick it back up and we're going to keep moving it forward because that's what Virginia would do," said Sky Roberts.

The Reading Room will remain open to the public through Thursday.