Entrance sign stolen from Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, Michigan DNR says

Someone stole the entrance sign at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula during the weekend, and park officials are asking for its return.

Porcupine Mountains, also known as "the Porkies," is about 20 miles away from Ontonagon in the western side of the U.P. It is Michigan's largest state park, featuring about 60,000 forested acres with waterfalls, trails and Lake Superior shoreline. Popular activities include cross-country skiing, hiking, fishing, camping and paddleboats.

The large sign at the entrance to the park was removed from its frame either Saturday night or early Sunday, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources staff said.

The entrance sign was stolen on Oct. 3 or 4 from Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, the Michigan Department of Natural Resoures says. Michigan Department of Natural Resources

"Law enforcement has been notified, and we are now searching for our missing sign," the announcement said.

"This isn't just any sign — it's ICONIC! It's the spot so many visitors stop to photograph when they arrive at the Porkies. Generations of visitors have memories with this sign, and we want it back where it belongs!"

The park staff asks that anyone who knows of the sign's location contact the Porcupine Mountains Park Headquarters at 906-885-5275, ext. 0; or the Ontonagon County Sheriff's Department at 906-884-4901.