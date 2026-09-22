Employees speak out after deadly stabbing outside downtown Detroit Chipotle

Two days after the random, senseless act of violence in downtown Detroit that killed a mother and a Chipotle employee, businesses in the area are addressing safety concerns.

The Chipotle on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit reopened on Tuesday, as employees at nearby businesses are still reeling from the attack that killed 34-year-old Jaquoya Wix.

"It was shocking and a little scary, but we knew we were safe because we always had DPD come through here," said Arnece Johnson, general manager of Cava.

"When an employee comes to work, they should feel safe here. They should feel like you know this. They're protected, and we're all just a little uneasy now," said Christina Stanco, general manager and executive chef of Central Kitchen and Bar.

Police officers and chaplains with the Detroit Police Department were observed going door-to-door at each business to speak with managers about their concerns.

"They assured us that they would have squad cars, you know, in the alley, circling the building, making sure that you know we see the security," Stanco said.

Some businesses are opting to implement new procedures for using this alleyway because of what happened on Sunday afternoon.

"We talked to some grief counselors today, and some police officers, and they suggested that we use a buddy system in the alley. The fact that it was at 2:30 in the afternoon. It's just you know it's something that has to happen right now," Stanco said.

Managers are encouraging employees to be aware of their surroundings.

"Telling my people just when you're leaving at night, even leaving during the day now, just put your head in a swivel and just pay attention," Johnson said.

Business managers are sending condolences to Wix's family.

"If there's anything that we, as a Central family, can do, please reach out," Stanco said.

"We are sincerely sorry that this event happened, and um, you're in all our thoughts and prayers," Johnson said.