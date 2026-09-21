"That's just how strong my sister was": Family remembers downtown Detroit stabbing victim

Family and friends gathered Monday evening in downtown Detroit for a mother who was stabbed to death in a random attack outside of a Chipotle restaurant on Sunday, where she worked.

Candles were lit, and flowers were left behind as people came together to honor 34-year-old Jaquoya Wix, including some who did not know her but wanted to pay their respects.

"She took the bus to St. Clair Shores to here [work] for the past year and a half," said Anna Solis, Jaquoya Wix's aunt.

"She loved her job here at Chipotle," said Jaquoya Wix's sister, Alycia Wix.

Monday's gathering also raised concerns about safety in alleys and other areas around downtown Detroit.

Heather McGuigan does not know the victim or the Wix family, but she finds the tragedy extremely sad, which prompted her to attend on Monday.

"They definitely need to have security in these alleys," McGuigan said. "If we're going to have a vibrant city, we need to account for these things happening because they are happening."

For the Wix family, the loss is especially painful. Jaquoya Wix leaves behind a 15-year-old daughter who is now without both parents.

"Her dad, she didn't get a chance to feel it when he passed away," a family member said Monday. "This one, she knows. She feels, and she understands what happened, and I think that's worse," Alycia Wix said.

Family members also called for more resources for people struggling with mental illness.

"They should have more help for mental illness," Solis said.

But for those closest to her, Monday's vigil was about remembering who she was — not just how she died.

Her family said she always found a way to get back up, no matter what she faced.

"Even in this circumstance, she got back up, at least for a second, and asked for help," Alycia Wix said. "And that's just how strong my sister was."