Woman stabbed to death in downtown Detroit alley while on a break from work, police say

A woman was stabbed to death in an alley in downtown Detroit Sunday afternoon while she was on a break from her job at a nearby business, police said.

Detroit police said the woman was in her 30s. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

The attack happened near the Chipotle on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the woman encountered a man in the alley, and that he approached her, pulled out a knife and stabbed her multiple times. She ran to a nearby business and collapsed outside, police said, and the man ran off through the alley. An employee at a nearby business saw the man with a weapon and chased him, but the man got away before officers arrived.

Investigators said they used cameras and other technology downtown to find him about 20 minutes later, and he was taken into custody. Police said the man did not have the knife used in the stabbing on him, but investigators believe the weapon has been found and are processing it.

Police have not said whether the woman and the man knew each other, or whether the attack was random.Investigators said that based on what they know so far, there was very little interaction between the two before the stabbing.

Officers were still at the scene Sunday, searching for more evidence and interviewing people.