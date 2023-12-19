Emotional support dog from Dearborn found safe, reunited with family after missing for a month
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Dearborn say an emotional support dog that was last seen in mid-November has been found safe.
According to an update on Monday, Dec. 25, Coda, a white Pyrenees, has been reunited with family.
Police say they were notified on Nov. 14 about Coda after he ran from his home near Ford and Greenfield roads.
"Emotional support animals provide important medical care and assistance to their owners. It is crucial that we reunite Coda with his owner. I implore people to come forward and assist our police department with this task," said Dearborn Police Commissioner Timothy McHale in a written statement.
