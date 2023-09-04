State of emergency declared for 2 Macomb County cities due to flooding

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Many counties in Michigan remain under a state of emergency, and just last week, Macomb County officials declared a state of emergency for Chesterfield Township and New Baltimore after several inches of rainfall caused flooding.

Chesterfield Township Supervisor Brad Kersten says between Macomb County Emergency Management and the Michigan State Police, data has been compiled and forwarded to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office for a possible declaration of a state of emergency at the state level.

If that is declared by the governor's office, that would open up the possibility of additional resources from the state to assist with cleanup efforts.

Kersten says the data reported to Whitmer's office will help determine the assistance these cities may receive.

"We'll digest what we saw, what our assessors saw, and then wait for an answer or response from the governor as to how far, what programs she can offer to our residents," Kersten told CBS News Detroit.

"I don't know what that package would look like and what she would recognize as. Whether it would be low-interest loans, no-interest loans, cleaning up funding, we don't know yet what that would look like, and the data is pretty much going to drive what that request is, and the number of people affected will also drive what that information or what that program will look like," Kersten says.