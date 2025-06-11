Emergency bridge closure at Huron River posted in Washtenaw County

An emergency closure has taken effect for a bridge over the Huron River in Washtenaw County, Michigan.

The Washtenaw County Road Commission cited "a structural concern requiring immediate attention" when ordering the Maple (Foster) Road bridge closed Monday. The location is between Huron River Drive and Country Club Road in Ann Arbor Township.

"The bridge will remain closed to all traffic until further notice. WCRC is currently assessing the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available," the notice said.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.