Emergency bridge closure at Huron River posted in Washtenaw County

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

An emergency closure has taken effect for a bridge over the Huron River in Washtenaw County, Michigan. 

The Washtenaw County Road Commission cited "a structural concern requiring immediate attention" when ordering the Maple (Foster) Road bridge closed Monday. The location is between Huron River Drive and Country Club Road in Ann Arbor Township. 

"The bridge will remain closed to all traffic until further notice. WCRC is currently assessing the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available," the notice said. 

Motorists should seek alternate routes. 

