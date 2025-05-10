Male shot several times in Eastpointe, possibly while driving, police say

Siblings charged in deadly Foot Locker shooting, road closures in Metro Detroit and more top stories

Police in Eastpointe are investigating after they say a male was shot several times, possibly while driving, on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting in the area of Kelly Road near Eight Mile Road around 3:30 p.m.

Responding officials found a male with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say it appears the male was driving when he was shot. Several witnesses told police the person who shot at him was in a dark, four-door sedan that left the area shortly after the incident.

Anyone who saw the shooting or has information about it is asked to call the Eastpoint Police Department at 586-445-5100.