Watch CBS News
Local News

Male shot several times in Eastpointe, possibly while driving, police say

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

Siblings charged in deadly Foot Locker shooting, road closures in Metro Detroit and more top stories
Siblings charged in deadly Foot Locker shooting, road closures in Metro Detroit and more top stories 04:00

Police in Eastpointe are investigating after they say a male was shot several times, possibly while driving, on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting in the area of Kelly Road near Eight Mile Road around 3:30 p.m. 

Responding officials found a male with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Investigators say it appears the male was driving when he was shot. Several witnesses told police the person who shot at him was in a dark, four-door sedan that left the area shortly after the incident. 

Anyone who saw the shooting or has information about it is asked to call the Eastpoint Police Department at 586-445-5100.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.