Eastpointe police warn residents of stranger danger incident

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Eastpointe Police Department is alerting residents of a stranger danger incident that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Police say at about 3:30 p.m. on March 19, a child was walking home from school in the area of David and Ego avenues when they were approached by a man in a full-size white panel van.

While driving the van, he allegedly offered the child candy. The child ignored him, and then the man grabbed an unknown object from the van and approached the child. The child walked away from the man.

After that, the man returned to his van and left in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a being a white man in his 50s or 60s, about 6 feet tall, with a white goatee.

"Please keep your eyes open and report to us if you see a matching van / person in our city," Eastpointe police said. "The incident occurred around 3:30-3:45 pm but was not reported to us until later."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Eastpointe police at 586-777-6700.