Eastpointe man pleads no contest in 2025 fatal stabbing of Detroit man

A no-contest plea has been entered in the fatal stabbing of a Detroit man in May 2025 at a home in Eastpointe, Michigan.

Nico Trevon Nettles, 27, of Eastpointe, pleaded no contest as charged to second-degree murder during a pretrial conference Monday, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said.

The case involves the death of Rashid Aliakbar. He was found after an altercation in the 17000 block of Toepfer Street with stab wounds in his chest and died at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit as a result of those injuries.

Nettles will be sentenced on June 4 in Macomb County Circuit Court.

"While today's plea marks a step toward resolution, it does not change the tragic reality that a young man has lost his life. In the wake of this unjustified violence, two young lives—and the families who loved them—have been irrevocably impacted," Lucido said.