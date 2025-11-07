Eastern Michigan University hosting annual Thankful To Go Drive-Thru Thanksgiving event

Eastern Michigan University will be providing holiday meals to 1,000 families in its annual Thankful To Go Drive-Thru Thanksgiving.

The fourth annual event kicks off on Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the George Gervin GameAbove Center (799 N. Hewitt Road, Ypsilanti), according to a news release. The event is in partnership with the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation, James Smith and Connie Ruhl-Smith, DTE, Ann Arbor Marriott Ypsilanti at Eagle Crest and Eastern Michigan University Credit Union.

"Our entire Eastern community values the connection EMU has to our fellow citizens of Washtenaw County," EMU President James Smith said in a statement. "We are a community-engaged university for that reason. This event is another way for us to show our support for local families during the holiday season. My wife, Connie, and I recognize that food insecurity affects many in the region; thus, we are stepping up to help fill tables and hearts — especially in light of federal cuts to the social safety net. We are exceptionally proud to be co-sponsors of this Drive-Thru Thanksgiving event."

EMU officials say they plan to hand out turkeys, hams, pies, dinner rolls and produce to 1,000 families. Anyone who picks up a meal will also receive a voucher for four complimentary tickets to any upcoming EMU men's or women's basketball games.

The meals are distributed per vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis.

Officials say the event is an extension of the nationwide Thank-Ful event operated by the national food service company, Chartwells. The company also operates EMU's dining.

"At Eastern, we're committed to building a community where gratitude and giving back come first," said Beth Smith, director of community wellness and sustainability at Chartwells EMU. "It truly moves me to see how we can come together as a community to care for local families and support our local farmers. Providing 1,000 meals this year is a meaningful reminder of what we can accomplish when we lift each other up."