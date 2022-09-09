Eastern Michigan University professor suspended after allegedly exposing himself while driving

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Eastern Michigan University professor has been suspended after he was caught on camera driving naked down Michigan Avenue on September 2.

Dearborn Police say they received a cell phone video from a tipster showing 62 year-old Michael Tews driving his Jeep Wrangler down Michigan Avenue without wearing any clothes. He was also allegedly touching himself.

After an investigation, Dearborn Police identified the driver as Tews. He was arrested at his home on Wednesday.

Tews has been charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated indecent exposure and one felony count of indecent exposure with sexually delinquent person notice. He was arraigned in 19th Circuit Court and was issued a $20,000 bond.

"This sort of conduct is illegal and will not be tolerated in Dearborn," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin in a press release. "I'd like to commend the concerned citizen for documenting the incident and bringing it to our attention."

CBS Detroit reached out to officials at Eastern Michigan University who told us, "We are troubled and concerned about this reported incident. The individual involved has been a faculty member and administrator at the University since 1989. Upon learning about this matter from Dearborn Police yesterday, the University took immediate action and suspended the individual indefinitely, pending the outcome of the investigation and legal proceedings. They are not permitted to come to campus during the suspension. We are not aware of any inappropriate conduct or actions of this nature related to their work on campus."

Tews is expected to appear in court for a preliminary examination on September 30.