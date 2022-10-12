Eastern Michigan University offers professional attire for students, alumni with new Career Closet

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - In an effort to prepare students and alumni seeking jobs, Eastern Michigan University launched Career Closet to provide professional clothing for free.

Officials say Career Closet will be open from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, in McKenny Hall throughout the semester. EMU students can make an appointment with the university's Advising and Career Development Center and select up to four items per visit each semester.

"Having access to professional clothing for interviews, job fairs, student teaching, and other professional activities is a huge barrier for our students as this type of clothing can be expensive," EMU career coach Logann Dolan, said in a press release. "I'm thrilled to help break down that barrier and provide the Career Closet on EMU's campus."

The center also partnered with JCPenney to offer Suit-Up, which helps students get professional items for up to 60% off each semester. Students and alumni can get their coupon by texting EMUEAGLE to 67292 and visiting the JCPenney Suit-Up page.

Items for Career Closet are provided by donations from community members as well as monetary donations.

Anyone interested in donating can click here.

"We want our students to have access to convenient clothing options on campus," Dolan said. "We're excited that we've finally achieved this goal, as it's something our office has worked on for many years. To finally see it come to life this academic year is incredibly rewarding not just for our students but also for our staff."