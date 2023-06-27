Eastern Market in the running for best public market in US; Voting open until July 3

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's Eastern Market is in the running to be named as the best public market in the United States.

Thousands of people visit Eastern Market every weekend, where they can find vendors selling local products, produce, flowers and more. The popular Sunday Market happens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week. For more information, visit here.

Eastern Market is up against several other markets to be named the No. 1 public market on USA Today's 10Best list. The other nominees include Chicago's French Market, Cincinnati's Findlay Market, Seattle's Pike Place Market and more! To learn more about all the nominees, visit here.

The leaderboard is currently closed, so it is more of a surprise when the winners are announced, but voting is open until 3 p.m. on Monday, July 3.

To vote for Eastern Market, visit here.