Eastern Market Brewing Company releasing 2026 Paczki Beer

The Eastern Market Brewing Company is celebrating 2026 with the return of its Paczki Beer.

The company on Thursday opened pre-orders to the public, with two of its beers — Lemon Blueberry Sour Pączki and Maple Coffee Pastry Pączki — already sold out. The beers available to pre-order online are Classic Raspberry Blonde Pączki, Cherry Cheesecake Imperial Pączki and Orange Creamsicle Milkshake Pączki.

Eastern Market Brewing Company

"Pączki Beer has grown every year, but 2026 felt like the moment to rethink everything," said founder Dayne Bartscht. "Each of these beers starts with a different foundation. That lets us dial in mouthfeel, sweetness, acidity, and aroma."

The beers are limited and can be reserved while they last. Pre-orders can be picked up on Feb. 11 at the brewery's taproom (2515 Riopelle Street) ahead of the annual Paczki Block Party on Feb. 14.

Visit Eastern Market Brewing Company's website for more information on the Paczki Beer.