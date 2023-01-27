Eastern Market Brewing Co. to release Paczki-inspired beers

(CBS DETROIT) - With Paczki Day vastly approaching, Eastern Market Brewing Co. announced it is releasing its beer inspired by the pastry.

It marks the third year that the brewery is releasing a Pazcki beer. This year, officials will introduce two fruity beers -- raspberry and blueberry.

"This is the third year in a row that we've doubled production, and we still anticipate selling out. Our 2023 version of Paczki Beer is at another level with a second flavor and redesigned labels, plus real vanilla cream and 42.5 lbs of real fruit per barrel of beer. Kudos to our entire team for making something great, even better," Pauline Knighton-Prueter, vice president of sales & marketing, said in a statement.

The public pre-order will open at noon on Feb. 1. Members of the brewery's lifetime membership program will get early access 24 hours before the release. To pre-order your Paczki Beer, follow Eastern Market Brewing Co. on Instagram and Facebook for details on the release

The beers will be available for pickup on Feb. 2-17 at the taproom in Eastern Market.

The company says the beers will also hit a limited number of store shelves as a mixed four-pack next week.

On Feb. 18, the brewery will be hosting a Paczki Block Party in partnership with Detroit City Distillery.