Early voting begins Saturday in Detroit. What voters need to know

(CBS DETROIT) - We are just over two weeks away from the November election and starting Saturday, Oct. 19, voters in Detroit will be able to cast their vote early for the first time in the city's history.

"They don't have to stand in line on Election Day. They can get it out of the way," said Danel Baxter, chief operating officer for the Detroit Department of Elections.

It's all hands on deck at the Department of Elections. The team is gearing up for day one of 16 of the city's early voting.

"Oh, we are excited. Everybody is pitching in, putting their hands to the plow to make sure the department is set up to receive anyone and everyone who is interested in voting early," said Baxter.

Baxter says voters will have from Oct. 19 until Nov. 3 to cast their vote early and the city is anticipating a major turnout of at least 20,000 to 30,000 people.

"We have 14 total early vote centers that Detroiters can actually vote at. They're throughout the city of Detroit. There's two in every city council district," Baxter said.

The process is simple.

"Early in-person voting is just like voting at the precinct on Election Day. When an elector arrives at the early vote center, all they have to do is present their photo identification and fill out their application to vote. They turn that in to the inspector, the inspector will receive it and verify their voter registration and then provide them with their ballot. If they don't have photo identification, they can simply just fill out the affidavit of voter not in possession of photo identification, and they'll be allowed to vote," said Baxter.

Baxter says it doesn't matter which way you choose as long as you get out and vote.

"You can vote early, you can vote absentee, or you can vote at the precinct on Election Day," Baxter said.

The Department of Elections and Detroit Pistons are kicking off early voting with a big block party downtown on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

After Saturday, voters can go to any of the 14 locations from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. to cast their ballot.

To find out the closest early voting center to you, check out the city's website here.