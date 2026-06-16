Early morning crash on I-96 snarls traffic in Livingston County

An overnight traffic crash snarled traffic early Tuesday along Interstate 96 in Livingston County, Michigan.

The crash happened about 3:11 a.m. and affects all lanes of westbound I-96 between Grand River Road (Exit 145) and CR-D19 (Exit 137), according to Livingston County authorities. That location is near Dorr Road in Genoa Township.

I-96 in that area remained closed at 6:20 a.m.

Scene of traffic backups on Interstate 96 in Livingston County after a crash early on June 16, 2026. Michigan Department of Transportation

Alternate routes are recommended, Livingston County 911 Central Dispatch said.

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site.