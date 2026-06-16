Early morning crash on I-96 snarls traffic in Livingston County
An overnight traffic crash snarled traffic early Tuesday along Interstate 96 in Livingston County, Michigan.
The crash happened about 3:11 a.m. and affects all lanes of westbound I-96 between Grand River Road (Exit 145) and CR-D19 (Exit 137), according to Livingston County authorities. That location is near Dorr Road in Genoa Township.
I-96 in that area remained closed at 6:20 a.m.
Alternate routes are recommended, Livingston County 911 Central Dispatch said.
Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site.