E. coli warning closes swimming access at Belle Isle Beach

(CBS DETROIT) - Belle Isle Beach usually attracts dozens on weekdays and even hundreds on a hot weekend, but heightened levels of E. coli are stopping people from enjoying the water.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources tested the water at Belle Isle Beach late last week and the results show elevated levels of E. coli.

Swimming access at the beach is now closed.

"Belle Isle has closed for no more than a week or two in 2017 and then again once in 2021, so it's not common that this happens and our sampling season began just before Memorial Day this year," said DNR urban district supervisor Tom Bissett.

The DNR performed an updated test Monday morning. The results are still pending, but officials say they're hoping for better news ahead of the weekend.

"We do weekly samples on Mondays, turn those into the lab and then the results are sent back to the city," Bissett said. "The city notifies us if we're in compliance as far as levels or not."

The DNR is also warning visitors that it's not illegal to get in the water, although it's against recommendations.

Park officials cannot enforce the notice.