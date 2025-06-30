Watch CBS News
Eight ducklings rescued from storm drain near Westland City Hall

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Eight ducklings were successfully rescued from a storm sewer after they fell into the drain Friday in Westland, Michigan. 

The accident happened near Westland City Hall on Warren Road, according to a post on the city's social media. 

duck-rescue-photo-a.jpg
Animal control and Department of Public Services crews teamed up to rescue eight ducklings that fell into a storm drain June 27, 2025, in Westland, Michigan. City of Westland

After some passers-by noticed the circumstances, two officers from Animal Care and Control, along with a crew from Department of Public Services, came to the scene. The city crews used a net, hook and their teamwork to rescue all eight ducklings and reunite them with their mother. 

"Soon after, all of the ducks were seen swimming in a local stream," city officials said. 

