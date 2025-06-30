Eight ducklings rescued from storm drain near Westland City Hall
Eight ducklings were successfully rescued from a storm sewer after they fell into the drain Friday in Westland, Michigan.
The accident happened near Westland City Hall on Warren Road, according to a post on the city's social media.
After some passers-by noticed the circumstances, two officers from Animal Care and Control, along with a crew from Department of Public Services, came to the scene. The city crews used a net, hook and their teamwork to rescue all eight ducklings and reunite them with their mother.
"Soon after, all of the ducks were seen swimming in a local stream," city officials said.