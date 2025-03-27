Detroit Metro Airport retail options now include 24/7 convenience store at McNamara Terminal

If you've ever sought a convenience store that is open overnight at Detroit Metro Airport, such an option is now available.

Corktown Place opened Feb. 21 in the McNamara Terminal at DTW. It is the airport's first retail site that is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

"We are delighted to open our first 24-hour news and travel store, which is a direct response to feedback from our customers," Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton said in the announcement.

Corktown Place is a 24/7 convenience store that opened in February 2025 at Detroit Metro Airport (DTW). Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

Corktown Place, named after Detroit's historically Irish neighborhood, offers a variety of news and convenience items such as travel essentials and snacks. It also includes a Pure Michigan boutique presenting Detroit brands and Michigan-made products.

"Corktown Place is more than just a store—it's a celebration of the historic neighborhood's unique character and charm," said Vice President of Business Development for Paradies Lagardère Patrick Wallace said in the announcement.

The store is operated by Paradies Lagardère, and is an extension of the long-lasting relationship between the Wayne County Airport Authority and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The McNamara Terminal Concession Program Transition plan also calls for other new retail shops, restaurants and video game lounges to be phased in during the next two years as current contracts expire.