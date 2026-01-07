Watch CBS News
DTE to add credit, debit card processing fees for online payments

Paula Wethington
DTE Energy is adding a $2.99 per transaction processing fee for residential customers who use debit or credit cards to pay online or to auto-pay their utility bills. 

Commercial accounts will face a $9.99 per transaction processing fee for debit or credit card payments. 

The Detroit-based utility company, whose electric service territory includes most of Southeast Michigan, made that announcement this week in advance of the new fees taking effect March 2. Those who wish to pay without incurring those fees will need to mail a check or money order, provide cash or money order at a payment kiosk, or set up their online or auto pay directly from a bank account. 

In addition, those who make payments at a kiosk will no longer be able to use credit or debit cards at those machines as of Jan. 26. 

Customers who are enrolled in auto-pay via a credit or debit card "will be automatically unenrolled" from that option on Feb. 27 and will need to reset their billing payment preferences. 

DTE said the changes are related to "third-party payment processor fees." 

"These fees are set by the payment processor and are designed to cover the costs associated with card transactions. DTE does not receive any portion of the processing fees," the company said. 

This comes as DTE is in the process of seeking approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission for its next electricity rate hike after having raised rates in January 2025. 

